Babar Azam Reacts To Shocking Assassination Attempt On Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In a major piece of breaking news, Pakistan has been left stunned after an assassination attempt on PTI chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 3. Soon after receiving the news of the shocking incident, Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam reacted to the same.

Babar Azam reacts to assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam wrote, "Strongly condemn this heinous attack on Imran Khan. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen." The attack on the former Pakistan Prime Minister was reported in the Wazirabad city of Pakistan's Punjab. As a result of the firing, there have been eight injuries, including that of Imran Khan, and one death.

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022

Shooter confesses he attempted to kill Imran Khan

In another piece of shocking news, the person who fired gunshots at Imran Khan's rally has admitted to wanting to kill the former Pakistan Prime Minister. In footage accessed by Republic, the accused named Mohammed Nadeem said, "Imran Khan was misleading the country, and I could not stand it. I thought I should kill him. I tried to kill him and had decided to kill only him and no one else." When asked who told him to commit this atrocious act, he replied, "There is no one behind me. I am alone."

'I tried to kill Imran Khan': Shooter at ex-Pak PM's rally confesses assassination attempt https://t.co/b7gwNYObcm — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2022

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on Imran Khan

Following the shocking attack on Imran Khan and his associates, several, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have condemned the attack. Taking to Twitter, Sharif wrote, "I strongly condemn the firing at Imran Khan's rally. An immediate report of the incident has been sought from the Interior Minister. We pray for the speedy recovery of Imran and others injured. The Federation will provide all possible support to the Punjab government in the security/investigation of the incident. Violence should have no place in national politics"