Babar Azam Responds To Shoaib Akhtar's Criticism Of Pakistan Team Post ODI Defeat

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has responded to former bowler Shoaib Akhtar's criticism of the team following their ODI series loss to England. Akhtar had previously stated that the current Pakistani team lacked a standout player or a star in their lineup. Azam, while speaking to the press after the third ODI, said he can't argue or comment on Akhtar's remark, adding, "every player in the side is giving 100 per cent on the field". Azam, however, admitted that his side lacked in the bowling and fielding departments, which cost them the match.

"I think he [Shoaib Akhtar] doesn't think so. All the players in the squad are giving their 100%. You should ask him who is a star and who isn't because I don't want to argue or comment on this matter," Azam told a journalist who asked him about Akhtar's comment.

Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, in a YouTube video on Wednesday, said he was "hurt" by the "average" performance of the Babar Azam-led side as he bashed them for losing the series 3-0 against a third-string England team. The new-look English side with nine uncapped players was assembled a day before the series against Pakistan was slated to begin due to several COVID-19 positive results inside England's main ODI squad.

The ECB announced a new 17-member squad with Ben Stokes as captain and the only senior player for the series. England bowlers demolished Pakistani batsmen in the first ODI as they bowled them out for 141 runs and then chased down the target with ease in just 21.5 overs. In the second ODI, Pakistani fast bowlers played some very good cricket but the batsmen failed them again as they lost the match by 52 runs.

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

As far as the third game is concerned, Pakistani batters made a comeback with Babar Azam scoring his career-best ODI score of 158 runs to help his side post a big total. Contributions from Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan also helped the cause. However, this time around, the bowlers failed as they allowed England to chase down the target of 332 runs in 48 overs. Pakistan lost the match by 3 wickets.

England's James Vince and Lewis Gregory made sure their side reaches the target successfully to win the series 3-0. Vince scored a magnificent 102 off 95 balls, including 11 boundaries, while Gregory hit 77 off 69 balls, including 6 fours and 3 maximums. Opener Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, and skipper Ben Stokes also contributed to the team's total with each scoring some 30 odd runs. While Vince was adjudged the player of the match for his match-winning century, Saqib Mahmood was given the player of the series award for his amazing performance with the ball.

(Image Credit: AP/ShoaibAkhtar/FB)

