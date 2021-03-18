Babar Azam Sets Poor Example As Pakistan Captain, Breaches COVID-19 Rules After Testing

It could be fair to presume that Pakistan cricket is in a major crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's premier T20 tournament, the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) was postponed indefinitely with immediate effect recently after several players featuring in the competition tested positive for COVID-19. And it seems as if Pakistan's cricketers haven't learned their lesson yet.

Babar Azam breaches COVID-19 protocols ahead of South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series

According to reports, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has allegedly breached COVID-19 protocols. The dynamic batsman recently underwent a COVID-19 test at the National High-Performance Centre post which he went to meet the DG of the Pakistan Sports Board. As per The Express Tribune’s journalist Zaid Hassan, Babar Azam was supposed to join the Pakistan team's bio-security bubble on Thursday, March 18 but he breached the bio-secure protocols by meeting DG of Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday, March 17.

The Men in Green are slated to travel to Africa for where they will lock horns with South Africa in three ODIs and four T20Is. The South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 will get underway with the ODI series on April 2. Pakistan will subsequently travel to Zimbabwe where the two sides will compete in two Test matches and three T20Is.

Babar Azam's COVID-19 violation isn't the only worrying sign for the PCB. Ahead of their tours, one of the selected players in the Pakistan squad tested positive for the ungodly virus and has not travelled to Lahore where the rest of the players and coaching staff will gather on March 18. The cricketer is currently isolating at his residence. Before travellling to Lahore, the PCB ensured that all the players coming to the city tested negative.

The Pakistan players will undergo yet another test in the team hotel on Thursday and upon returning negative, they could start training at the Gaddafi Stadium. Meanwhile, the player who tested positive, will undergo one more test at his residence and if he returns negative, he can join the team hotel where he will serve a two-day isolation period. Subsequently, he will have to test again and only upon returning negative, can he start training with the rest of the Pakistan team. According to multiple Pakistani media reports, the unnamed player is pacer, Hasan Ali.

Shoaib Akhtar urges Babar Azam to resign from captaincy or become Sarfaraz- 'Part 2'

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to either resign from his post or become the second version of his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed. It has been reportedly revealed that Babar is unhappy with the players selected in the squads to tour South Africa and Zimbabwe next month.

Meanwhile, several reports in the Pakistan media have also claimed that Azam raised his concerns with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions on team selection were ignored.

“We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [Pakistan Cricket Board] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection. If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz part two,” the pace icon was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan on PTV Sports.

Babar Azam birthday: How much is Babar Azam net worth?

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Babar Azam net worth is estimated to be $4 million (approximately â‚¹29 crore). The Babar Azam net worth also includes the income he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as their active cricket player, which stands at PKR 1.1 million (520,000 INR) annually. Moreover, the Pakistan limited-overs skipper also generates income through his endorsement deals with brands like Head & Shoulders, HBL, Oppo and Huawei.

SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM