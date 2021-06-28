Babar Azam Shares Emotional Letter With Pakistan Fans, Promises Not To 'disappoint'

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Sunday sent a heartfelt message to the supporters of the Pakistan cricket team. In an open letter to Pakistan cricket fans, Babar thanked each one of them for their love and support over the years. Babar said the relationship between fans and players is getting stronger with each passing day. The 26-year-old further promised not to disappoint Pakistan fans and stated that the team had come to England with an intent to win. Babar also thanked Pakistanis in the UK, calling them the biggest fan base outside Pakistan.

✉️ An open letter to Pakistan cricket fans!



📝 “میرے پیارے کرکٹ فینز اُمید ہے آپ سب خیریت سے ہونگے“



"آپ کا کپتان،

بابر اعظم"#ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/SRje5Prr2O — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 27, 2021

"My dear cricket fans, I hope you are doing fine. Players and fans have a great relationship and they are nothing without each other. This relationship is getting stronger with each passing day. Fans are also special for Pakistan cricket who stand by them during good and bad times. They cheer on our win and give us confidence when we lose. This is their identity. When we talk about Pakistani people present in the United Kingdom we can't express their support in words. After Pakistan, we have the biggest fan base in the UK,” Babar said in his letter to fans.

"Whenever we come to England, cheering fans are present to show their support at the airport and from the hotel to the ground. We have just reached England a few hours ago and currently undergoing quarantine. But we have started to receive messages on social media from people residing over here. We are very excited as on our last tour we missed them coming to the grounds. This time they will be on the ground to support us. You should also support us from home by watching us on television and through social media. We will not disappoint you. We have come here with the spirit to win and will come home as winners. Pakistan Zindabad!" Babar added.

Pakistan's tour of England

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the United Kingdom on June 26 for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Pakistan is slated to play three one-day internationals and as many T20I matches against England, starting July 8. The third and final T20I match is scheduled to be played at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester on July 20.

Pakistan cricket team recently suffered a serious blow as batting coach Younis Khan unexpectedly announced his decision to resign. Khan was allegedly involved in a bitter spat with Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali, which may have prompted the decision to quit as the national team's batting coach. Another rumour is that Khan requested permission to join the camp in England a few days late because he was scheduled to have dental surgery in Pakistan. However, the PCB couldn't afford to be without his services, so they decided to let him go instead.

(Image Credit: AP)

