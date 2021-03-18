Babar Azam Vs PCB Row Widens; Afridi Backs Pak Captain Over Selection Outcry, Slams Board

Joining the bandwagon of veterans Shoaib Akhtar and Inzamam-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has also come out in support of current skipper Babar Azam over the ongoing selection row. Pointing out that the skipper will be held accountable for his team's performance, Afridi stated that Babar Azam's suggestion in squad selection matters should be 'valued'. Azam, who was recently appointed as Pakistan's captain across all formats, has expressed displeasure over the squad selection for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Maintaining that there might be a difference of opinion in selection matters, Afridi added that 'such things' should not be out in the open. Significantly, Babar Azam recently led Pakistan to a T20 series win against Bangladesh and also registered a massive victory in the one-off Test against Bangladesh on the same tour. According to reports in Pakistani media, the skipper had raised concerns with the PCB and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions on the squad selection were blatantly ignored.

Akhtar backs Azam

Throwing weight behind Azam, former Pakistani speed gun Shoaib Akhtar asserted that the skipper needs to send a stern message to the board or else become the second version of his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed. “We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [Pakistan Cricket Board] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection. If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz part two,” the pace icon was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan on PTV Sports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on March 12 announced the 35-member Pakistan squad for its Africa tour. The Pakistan cricket team will depart for Johannesburg on March 26 for the three ODIs and four T20Is against South Africa. They will then fly to Bulawayo on April 17 for three T20Is and two Tests against Zimbabwe. Pakistan is scheduled to return on May 12.

Afridi blames PCB for PSL

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi also criticised the PCB for its handling of the PSL which had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus scare. Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed and lambasted the board for not having a plan B.

"The PSL is a very big brand of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and it is unfortunate that the PCB didn't appear to have a plan B for this important event," he said.

"But it appears they didn't have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn't send out a good message," he added. The fifth edition of the PSL was postponed earlier this month after 7 players tested COVID positive. According to a report, the PCB is now eyeing a window in June to resume the league.

