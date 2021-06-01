Babar Azam Wants Retired Mohammad Amir In Pakistan Squad For T20 World Cup; Will 'discuss'

Nearly a year after Pakistan's Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from the game, which has been considered 'premature' by many, skipper Babar Azam has hinted at bringing the speed gun back into the squad ahead of the T20 World Cup. Amir had hung up his boots owing to his differences with the coaches Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, which could now be discussed and resolved, captain Babar Azam has said as Pakistan gears up for the marquee ICC event expected to be held in India later this year. Mohammad Amir will return to action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) later this year and join Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings, which has been deemed as the perfect opportunity for the Pakistani captain to bring back the pacer as he eyes his maiden ICC trophy.

In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, the skipper admitted that Amir is ‘one of the best left-arm bowlers’ in the world, adding that he would definitely like to speak and know about his problems. The Pakistani skipper also expressed his fondness towards Amir, hinting that he would try his level best to bring the pacer back to add a lethal left-arm bowler in his arsenal. Notably, Amir was instrumental in getting Pakistan its first ICC win against India as he wreaked havoc in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

“I haven’t spoken to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he is facing when I get the opportunity to talk to him, He is one of the best left-arm bowlers [in the world] and I really like him. I’m hopeful that he continues to perform well in the upcoming second half of PSL," Azam said.

Wasim Akram wants Amir back for T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram believes that Mohammad Amir should be included in the country's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Akram, while speaking to a local TV channel, said the team management should consider Amir in the shortest format of the game, calling him a highly experienced bowler and one of the best in the business when it comes to bowling in T20 cricket. Akram, who is the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan, said Amir's decision to take premature retirement from Test cricket should not cloud the judgment of selectors and team management, saying "youngsters in the squad will benefit from his experience".

Mohammad Amir announces retirement

Amir had announced retirement from international cricket back in December 2020, citing personal reasons. Amir later revealed that he wasn't getting the respect he deserved and there was a lot of mental pressure being put upon him by the management. Amir blamed Pakistan's head coach Misbah ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for his premature retirement at the age of 29. Amir said that he would think about making a comeback for the Pakistan team if the current management is expelled.