Babar Azam's 'illegal Fielding': Why Were Pakistan Docked Five Runs Vs WI In 2nd ODI?

Pakistan clinched the three-match ODI series against West Indies with one match still left to be played. The Men in Green won the second match by 120 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Apart from Pakistan's victory, the match will also be remembered for skipper Babar Azam's mistake that saw the West Indian team being awarded five runs as a penalty during their target chase.

Pakistan vs West Indies: Babar Azam's silly mistake costs Pakistan five runs

The incident of Babar Azam's 'illegal fielding' happened during the 29th over of the West Indies innings. In a video which had surfaced online, the Pakistan skipper is seen with wicket-keeping gloves in one hand and he used them to collect a throw behind the stumps. His fielding effort was considered illegal by the on-field umpire, and in the end, five runs were added to West Indies' total. According to cricketing rule 28.1, “No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires.”

PAK vs WI match highlights

Mohammad Nawaz bowled brilliantly as Pakistan bowled out West Indies for 155 to register a 120-run win. The spinner finished with figures of 4/19 from his 10 overs as West Indies failed to chase down the target of 276 runs put on board by the home team. Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq shared a 25-run opening partnership before Zaman was dismissed for 17 runs. Skipper Babar Azam joined Imam ul Haq as both batters put 120 run stand for the second wicket before Imam was run out after a poor mix-up with Azam. The opener scored 72 runs.

Azam was Pakistan's highest scorer with 77 runs. He was dismissed by spinner Akeal Hosein. Shadab Khan and Khushdil provided flourished at the end to put up 275 runs on board.

West Indies, in their run chase, lost Shaii Hope early but Kyle Mayers put the pressure back on the bowlers with his 25-ball 33. However, he was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim and in the very next over, Brandon King fell for a duck to Nawaz. The spinner also accounted for big wickets of Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran in quick succession to leave the visitors reeling. The lower-order batters failed to make big runs as West Indies were folded for 155 runs.