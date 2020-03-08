The Debate
Babita Phogat Extends Best Wishes To Team India Ahead Of T20 World Cup Finals

Cricket News

Wrestler Babita Phogat in an exclusive to Republic TV wished the Indian women's team good luck and exuded confidence in their performance.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:

As India's all set to lock horns with Australia in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, Wrestler Babita Phogat in an exclusive to Republic TV wished the team good luck and exuded confidence in their performance. The event cannot get any bigger as the date also collides with International Women's Day. 

India, who've had a fantastic unbeaten run so far, qualified for the finals on the basis of points accumulated in the group stage after the semi-final against England was washed out. Harmanpreet Kaur & co will be hoping to create a record by winning the world cup and will hope to continue to ride on their winning momentum to overcome a defiant Australia.

READ: India Women vs Australia Women World Cup final live streaming details and match preview

READ:  India Women vs Australia Women World Cup final pitch and weather report for MCG, Melbourne

