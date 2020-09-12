BAC Vs CLJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Romani Live Game Info

Baneasa Cricket Club will take on Cluj Cricket Club in the first match of the ECS T10 Romania 2020 on Saturday, September 12. The BAC vs CLJ live match will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County. The BAC vs CLJ live match will commence at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our BAC vs CLJ match prediction, BAC vs CLJ Dream11 team and the probable BAC vs CLJ playing 11. The ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ECS T10 Romania: BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction and match preview

The ECS T10 Romania 2020 kicks off on Saturday with Baneasa Cricket Club taking on Cluj Cricket Club in the tournament opener. As this is the first match of the tournament, teams are unaware of the pitch and conditions which is why the team winning the toss would like to field first and get acquainted with the conditions. Both teams will like to get going in the competition with a win.

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: Squad for the BAC vs CLJ playing 11

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: BAC vs CLJ Dream11 team: BAC squad

Abdul Shakoor, Atif Naqvi, Ijaz Hussain, Rohit Kumar, Waqar Abbasi, Umair Mir, Saad Mohsin, Rashid Mukhtar, Sheraz Gondal, Abhay Malyan, Syed Atif, Zeeshan Mazhar, Adnan Hanif, Samim Ahmad, Hasnain Tawawala, Mihai Rusen, Alex Petrea, Peter Masiah, Supinder Hayer, Peter Danci, Nouman Rana, Saeed Ahmad, Zafar Ullah, Irfan Haider, Haamid Farooqui, Riyas Mohammad.

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: BAC vs CLJ Dream11 team: CLJ squad

Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gaurav Mishra, Vasu Saini, Nishant Shrikant Devre, Arun Chandrasekaran, Sohel Shaikh, Sukhkaran Sahi, Gaurav Narad, Ravindra Athapaththu, Rajendra Pisal, Esanka Priyadharshana, Karthigai Ramachandran, Sanjeewa Aluthgedara, Satwik Nadigotla

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: BAC vs CLJ top picks

Abdul Shakoor

Ijaz Hussain

Taranjeet Singh

Vasu Saini

BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction: BAC vs CLJ Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Abdul Shakoor (Captain)

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh, Rajendra Pisal, Ravindra Athapaththu, Syed Atif

All-rounders: Ijaz Hussain (Vice-captain), Vasu Saini, Nishant Shrikant Devre

Bowlers: Arun Chandrasekaran, Sukhkaran Sahi, Umair Mir

BAC vs CLJ match prediction

As per BAC vs CLJ match prediction, BAC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAC vs CLJ Dream11 prediction, BAC vs CLJ top picks and BAC vs CLJ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAC vs CLJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET INSTAGRAM