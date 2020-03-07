Back On Field, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Oozes With Confidence & Believes In Patience

After being out of action for months owing to fitness and injury concerns, Indian pacer Bhubaneshwar Kumar has returned to action on the field, as he participated in the DY Patil T20 tournament. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's association with the national side gradually reduced after the World Cup and the pacer was eventually left out after being injured. As the Indian Premier League nears and the race for the spots in India's T20 squad heats up, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be eyeing a spot in the side for the World Cup, an attempt to reclaim the spots that have been dominated by youngsters post-Bhuvi's injury.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar oozes with confidence

Back on the field, getting there slowly but surely!! ✌️💪 pic.twitter.com/WSMn1sjq4N — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 7, 2020

Bhuvi's last outing

'Bhuvi' last played for Team India in a T20 match against West Indies on August 6 and was ignored for the South Africa series. Strangely, Indian team management feels Bhuvneshwar fits only for the ODIs and not in Test or Twenty20 formats. Indian team coach Ravi Shastri had recently said that Bhuvneshwar was only an ODI option going forward. "There is Bumrah, Shami and Ishant in Test with Umesh Yadav, and Navdeep Saini as back up. How you look after each one of them is very important. In ODIs, we have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar in the wings," he said. Notably, all the other pace bowlers, except for Bhuvi, were considered and included in either Test or T20 teams or both. Bhuvneshwar toured the Caribbean recently for the ODIs and T20Is, after being left out of the Tests, and he picked four wickets in the second ODI while conceding 31 runs. Bhuvneshwar was unavailable for selection for the recent T20I series against South Africa and the Tests that will commence on October 2, though there has been no official announcement to that effect.

