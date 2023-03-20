'Bad decision making': Twitter erupts as Fulham players shown 3 red cards against Man Utd

Sunday's FA Cup quarterfinal tie between Manchester United and Fulham became a subject of controversy as a hattrick of red cards impacted the game. In a span of 40 seconds, three red cards were to shown to members of the Fulham side. In the game, Manchester United completed their comeback to secure 3-1 victory and cement the semi-final spot.

With 20 minutes left in the regulation time, Fulham were on course to make their way into the semifinal of the English Domestic Cup tournament and in the process were set to register a memorable win over Manchester United. However, chaos emanated in the 70th minute which saw three red cards. One to Willian, One to Aleksandar Mitrovic, and one to Fulham coach Marco Silva. As a consequence of these calls by the referee, the cottagers were depleted to 9 men and saw the Red Devils making a comeback to hit three past them.

What brought the red cards out?

It all started when Willian handballed a goalbound shot of Jadon Sancho. Referee Chris Kavanagh took the assistance of VAR to check for the potential penalty, and upon checking gave the spot. As the referee was in the sidelines, a boiling Marco Silva complained about the two penalty shouts that Fulham were denied. Silva's frustration was seen as overboard by the referee who showed him red. After awarding the penalty kick, Kavanagh now showed the extreme booking to Willian and then to Mitrovic, who got the marching orders after he protested the official's decisions and shoved his left arm.

Reaction after controversy

Following the drama, the internet became the place of discussion where fans came down heavily on the referee. Some called it bad refereeing, whereas some criticised Fulham players for their acts. Here are a few of the reactions after the contentious calls by the referee.

I guess the rules for a red card when physically touching the officials only applies to people who don't play for Man United... #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/eA0UUM2kdh — The Premier League Club (@TPLCSports) March 19, 2023

If you don’t think Fulham deserved those red cards then you’re just a clown, stopping a goal with your hand and man handling the referee — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 19, 2023

Fulham against Man United pic.twitter.com/LyCEberO2b — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 19, 2023

Sancho refusing to shoot until there’s a man in the way so that Fulham get 3 red cards



1000 IQ#MUFC #MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/1A4d2wRs0x — DevilsMedia👹 (@DevilsDeluxe) March 19, 2023