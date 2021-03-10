BAG Vs KHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Barcelona Gladiators will clash with Kharian in Match 113 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAG vs KHA match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here is our BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction, BAG vs KHA Dream11 team and top picks for BAG vs KHA playing 11. The BAG vs KHA live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction: BAG vs KHA match preview

The two Group C teams have struggled to win matches consistently in the T10 competition. After having played seven games in the tournament so far, the Barcelona Gladiators have managed to register only a single win. Kharian on the other hand have three wins to their name after eight fixtures. The Barcelona Gladiators are at the penultimate position on the points table in their group, whereas Kharian sit right above them at the fourth place. It becomes imperative for both sides to stage a miraculous turnaround, and a victory in this contest will give them much-needed confidence. Both the teams have impressive line-ups, and the contest promises to be a high-octane one.

BAG vs KHA live prediction: Squad details for BAG vs KHA Dream11 team

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Haroon Salik, Usman Asghar, Babar Basharat, Zahid Akbar, Ali Raza-I, Nadeem Muhammad, Arslan Yousaf, Tahir Nawaz, Ameer Taimur, Ali Zafar Khan, Sagar Shahbaz, Iqbal Muzzamil, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Ihsan Ullah Asda, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Amad Muhammad, Farhan Inayat

Kharian: Muhammad Zarar, Jashanzaib Asghar, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Amir Shbbir, Usman Ul Haq, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ali, Javed Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Moshin Ali, Toqueer Shabbir, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Abdul Wadood Awan, Habib Ur Rehman, Waqar Hussain, Asad Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan

BAG vs KHA match prediction: Top picks for BAG vs KHA playing 11

J Asghar

A Ahmed

S Nazir

H Salik

BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction: BAG vs KHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: S Nazir (VC), Q Zulfiqar

Batsmen: M Waqas, H Salik, A Zafar-Khan

All-rounder: J Asghar (C), A Ahmed, B Basharat

Bowlers: J Ali, D Abdullah, A Raza-I

BAG vs KHA live: BAG vs KHA match prediction

As per our BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction, KHA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAG vs KHA match prediction and BAG vs KHA playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAG vs KHA Dream11 team and BAG vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

