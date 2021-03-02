BAG Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Barcelona Gladiators will face Minhaj in Match 82 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAG vs MIN match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here is our BAG vs MIN Dream11 prediction, BAG vs MIN Dream11 team and BAG vs MIN playing 11. The BAG vs MIN live streaming will take place on FanCode.

BAG vs MIN Dream11 prediction: BAG vs MIN match preview

Barcelona Gladiators are not having a great tournament due to which they are placed second from the bottom on the points table. So far BAG have just a solitary win and have lost four matches and that is why they will be desperate to get the second win in the competition. However, winning the match will not be easy as they face table-toppers Minhaj in the upcoming match and so they will have to bring their A-game on the table.

This will be the second match of the day for Minhaj who are on top of the points table. They will look to keep hold of the position by the end of the day. So far Minhaj have won four of their five games and will look to continue their winning form. The last time these two sides met in the tournament it was Minhaj who just edged past BAG but this time around they will be eyeing for a more convincing win.

BAG vs MIN live prediction: Squad details for BAG vs MIN Dream11 team

BAG: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir (wk), Zahid Akbar, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat (c), Haroon Salik, A Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Ali Raza, Tahir Nawaz, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed, Nadeem Muhammad, Sagar Shahbaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

MIN: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

BAG vs MIN match prediction: Top picks for BAG vs MIN playing 11

Asjad Butt

Khalid Mehmood

Shahid Nazir

Ali Raza

BAG vs MIN Dream11 live: BAG vs MIN Dream11 team

BAG vs MIN live: BAG vs MIN match prediction

As per our BAG vs MIN Dream11 prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAG vs MIN match prediction and BAG vs MIN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAG vs MIN Dream11 team and BAG vs MIN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

