BAH Vs KUW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Semi-final Details

Bahrain will take on Kuwait in the 1st semi-final of the ACC Western Region T20 2020 on Wednesday, February 26. The BAH vs KUW live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat Oman. The BAH vs KUW live match will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). Here is the BAH vs KUW Dream11 prediction, BAH vs KUW Dream11 and BAH vs KUW match prediction that will give you the favourable results.

Bahrain finished Group A as the table toppers with two wins and one loss from three games. After losing the first game to Oman, Bahrain bounced back to win two on a trot. They will now look to secure a win in the BAH vs KUW live match and make a place for themselves in the final.

On the other hand, Kuwait finished Group B at the 2nd position with two wins and one loss from three games. After winning their opening match against Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets, Kuwait lost the next game against UAE by 47 runs. But they made a comeback in the final group game with an 8 wicket victory over Iran. They will look to replicate their performance from the last game and enter the final after the BAH vs KUW live match.

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: BAH vs KUW playing 11 from both squads

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Bahrain

Anasim Khan (Captain), Imran Ali Butt (Wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Junaid Niazi, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Ammad Uddin, Imran Javed, Abdul Majid Malik, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran.

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: Kuwait

Mohammed Aslam (Captain), Usman Gani (Wicketkeeper), Diju Xavier, Muhammad Kashif, Shiraz Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Sayed Monib, Muhammad Ansar, Aphsal Ashraf.

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction: BAH vs KUW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Usman Gani (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Ravija Sandaruwan, Ammad Uddin, Fiaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Junaid Niazi, Abdul Majid Malik, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan

All-Rounders: Sarfaraz Ali, Mohammed Aslam (Captain), Imran Ali Butt

BAH vs KUW Dream11 Prediction

Kuwait start off as favourites to win as per our BAH vs KUW match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our BAH vs KUW match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our BAH vs KUW Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL TWITTER