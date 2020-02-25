BAH Vs QAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ACC T20 Match Details

Bahrain will face Qatar in a Group A fixture of the ACC Western Region T20 2020. The BAH vs QAT live match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday, February 25 at 3:00 PM IST. Anasim Khan will captain Bahrain and Iqbal Hussain will lead Qatar in the BAH vs QAT live match. Let us take a look at the BAH vs QAT Dream11 prediction, BAH vs QAT playing 11 and the BAH vs QAT Dream11 team that can get you favourable results.

BAH vs QAT Dream11 Prediction: BAH vs QAT playing 11 likely from both squads

BAH vs QAT playing 11 from both squads are likely to be -

BAH vs QAT Dream11 Prediction - Bahrain: Anasim Khan (captain), Imran Ali Butt (wicketkeeper), Mohammed Younis, Sarfaraz Ali, Shahbaz Badar, Abdul Majid Malik, Imran Javed, Imran Masood Butt, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Niazi, and Ammad Uddin.

BAH vs QAT Dream11 Prediction - Qatar: Iqbal Hussain(captain), Mohammed Rizlan (wicketkeeper), Zaheer Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Imal Liyanage, Tamoor Sajjad, Mohammed Nadeem, Gayan Munaweera, Khurram Shahzad, and Awais Malik.

BAH vs QAT Dream11 team: BAH vs QAT Dream11 Prediction

Here are the players you should have in your BAH vs QAT Dream11 team -

Wicket-keepers: Mohammed Rizlan, Shahbaz Badar

Batsmen: Kamran Khan (captain), Muhammad Tanveer, Zaheer Ibrahim, Ammad Uddin

All-Rounders: Tamoor Sajjad (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ali

Bowlers: Awais Malik, IH Chaudhry, Imran Javed

Please keep in mind that the BAH vs QAT match prediction has been made with our own analysis. The BAH vs QAT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

BAH vs QAT live: BAH vs QAT match prediction

As per our BAH vs QAT Dream11 team and BAH vs QAT match prediction, Qatar's last match was against Oman and they won by 34 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Kamran Khan and Zaheer Ibrahim. Their best bowlers were Awais Malik and Mohammed Nadeem. Bahrain's last match was against Maldives and they won it by 65 runs.

Their best batsmen in the game were Sarfaraz Ali and Muhammad Younis. Their best bowlers were Imran Butt and Imran Anwar. The BAH vs QAT live match can be expected to be won by Qatar, according to our BAH vs QAT match prediction.

BAH vs QAT live

BAH vs QAT live streaming and BAH vs QAT live scores in India is available on the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) official Youtube page, website and social media pages.

