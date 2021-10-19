Bajrang Dal Protests Against India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Amid Kashmir Killings

Amid protests by several political parties and groups because of the targeted killings of civilians and the upcoming T20 match between India and Pakistan, Bajrang Dal also staged a protest in Jammu against the India-Pak game. The group has been demanding the boycott of the match scheduled to take place on October 24, 2021.

As per the ground reports of Republic TV from Jammu, the Bajrang Dal members can be seen staging a protest demanding the cancellation of the T20 match between India and Pakistan. The protests came under the view of recent targeted killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, there are reports that Pakistan was behind these targeted killings thereafter creating a situation of tension in the valley ahead of the T20 tournament.

Apart from that, people from various other states including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country are also protesting against the match. Along with that, the family members of the victims are also opposing the same further expressing safety concerns.

Calling out Pakistan and saying that terrorism and talks cannot go together, political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Shiv Sena, Dogra Front, Jagti Front, BJP's youth wing and others have staged protests against the match in various parts of Jammu.

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) vice president Rajiv Shukla responded to these protests and said that that BCCI cannot pull out of certain international commitments and thereafter this match cannot be cancelled.

Political parties protest against Pakistan in Jammu

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a demonstration against Pakistan for supporting and promoting terrorism in India. The protest was led by its president Arun Prabhat Singh who while addressing the protestors called Pakistan a "coward" and said that the brutal targeted killings by terrorists are another example of the cowardness of Pakistan and its sponsored terrorist outfits.

These terrorist acts will not suppress nationalist voices in the Valley and the rising popularity of a nationalist party like the BJP among the people of the Valley, Singh added. "These are the cowardly acts by terrorists, which would only reaffirm the BJP workers’ determination and to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi realise the dream of taking Jammu and Kashmir to new heights," he said.

Along with that, protests were also led by Ashok Gupta, activists of the Dogra Front and the Shiv Sena. Led by Sunil Dimple, locals of several areas took out a protest rally in the New Plot area against Pakistan over the killings of minorities - Hindus and Sikhs - in Kashmir.

