Bajrang Punia Hopeful Of Restart Of Competition, Eyeing A Medal At World Wrestling C'ship

His CV matches with no other Indian medal prospect for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics as he is the only double World Championship medalist wrestler who has also won back to back CWG and Asian Games gold medals in 2018 and is currently on top form.

65-kg freestyle champion wrestler Bajrang Punia is now eyeing for a hattrick of medals at the World Wrestling Championship scheduled to be held in December this year on his way to give a best shot for an Olympic medal next year.

'We were in good rhythm before the lockdown was announced': Bajrang Punia

“It is very good that we are back at training, it isn’t that we were out of rhythm because we were training at our homes during the lockdown but that cannot be compared to what one can do at the camp and when we train on mats. The arrangements that have been made at SAI Sonepat are very good and safe, proper zoning of the campus has been done and no outsider can come in contact. All wrestlers feel very safe here. We were in good rhythm before the lockdown was announced. Even now our training is going well but we will only know our level and where we stand when we compete. A player needs to play otherwise they will never know where they stand," Bajrang, who is back at the national camp and training, said.

The Indian men’s wrestling camp for freestyle and Greco-Roman is currently in progress at the SAI NCOE, Sonepat. India has so far won three Olympic quotas in men’s freestyle wrestling -- Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya, and has the opportunity to win remaining Olympic quotas in men’s wrestling (6 in Greco-Roman and 3 in Freestyle) at the Asian and World Qualification tournaments scheduled for next year.

(Image Courtesy: Sports Authority of India)

