BAK Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Bangladesh Kings (BAK) and Barcelona Gladiators (BAG) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, March 10 at 12:30 noon local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable BAK vs BAG playing 11 and BAK vs BAG Dream11 team.

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: BAK vs BAG Dream11 preview

Bangladesh Kings are currently at the third spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group C standings with ten points. Hussain Aminul and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-7.

BAK vs BAG live: BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Time: 12:30 noon local time, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona, Spain

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Squads for BAK vs BAG playing 11s

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Bangladesh Kings squad

Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Masood, MD Said Uzzaman, Moshiur Rahman, MD Rahul, Tahed Ahmed, Kosrul Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Kamran Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Jubed Miah, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Abdulla, Ataur Rahman Khan.

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: Barcelona Gladiators squad

Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Haroon Salik, Muhammad Umar, Ali Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Ameer Taimur, Arslan Yousaf, Tahir Nawaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Iqbal Muzzamil, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: BAK vs BAG Dream11 team, top picks

Bangladesh Kings: Hussain Aminul, Saqib Muhammad, Moshiur Rahman

Barcelona Gladiators: Haroon Salik, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza

BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction: BAK vs BAG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Masood

Batsmen: Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan (VC)

All-Rounders: Saqib Muhammad (C), Tahed Ahmed, Babar Basharat

Bowlers: Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ali Raza

BAK vs BAG live: BAK vs BAG match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that the Bangladesh Kings will come out on top in this contest.

BAK vs BAG live streaming: How to watch BAK vs BAG live in India?

The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch BAK vs BAG live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the BAK vs BAG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

ðŸ‘€ PREVIEWS DAY 23 MATCHES 111 - 115 ðŸðŸ‘‰https://t.co/lMbGpvoyCu

1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 @Dream11 @FanCode — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) March 9, 2021

Note: The BAK vs BAG match prediction and BAK vs BAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAK vs BAG Dream11 team and BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Europeancricket.com