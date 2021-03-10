BAK Vs BAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Quick links:
Bangladesh Kings (BAK) and Barcelona Gladiators (BAG) will collide in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, March 10 at 12:30 noon local time (5:00 PM IST). The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAK vs BAG Dream11 prediction, probable BAK vs BAG playing 11 and BAK vs BAG Dream11 team.
Bangladesh Kings are currently at the third spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona Group C standings with ten points. Hussain Aminul and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing three. Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-7.
Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Masood, MD Said Uzzaman, Moshiur Rahman, MD Rahul, Tahed Ahmed, Kosrul Ahmed, Soyful Islam, Kamran Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, MD Saiful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Jubed Miah, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Abdulla, Ataur Rahman Khan.
Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, Haroon Salik, Muhammad Umar, Ali Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Ameer Taimur, Arslan Yousaf, Tahir Nawaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Iqbal Muzzamil, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that the Bangladesh Kings will come out on top in this contest.
The match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch BAK vs BAG live by logging into the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the BAK vs BAG live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
1000 LIVE matches this year! WELCOME TO #ECS21 @Dream11 @FanCode
