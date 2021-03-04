BAK Vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Raval Sporting are all set to face Bangladesh Kings in Match 92 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAK vs RAS match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here is our BAK vs RAS Dream11 prediction, BAK vs RAS Dream11 team and BAK vs RAS playing 11. The BAK vs RAS live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAK vs RAS Dream11 prediction: BAK vs RAS match preview

This the second time that these two sides are facing each other in the tournament. Raval Sporting, in their earlier match, had got the better of Bangladesh Kings by 37 runs and will be eyeing to do the double by winning this match. Currently, the Bangladesh Kings are at the 4th position on the points table. They have scored 8 points with winning 4 of their 6 matches played by them so far. In their previous match, Bangladesh Kings beat Kharian by 7 wickets.

For Raval Sporting, this will be the second match of the day and they will be eager to come out on top. Currently, the team is comfortably sitting at top of the Group C points table after 7 matches. They have 12 points on board and will be looking to win both matches which will help them keep hold of the top spot.

BAK vs RAS live prediction: Squad details for BAK vs RAS Dream11 team

BAK: Moshiur Rahman (C), Hussain Aminul, Soyful Islam, Moynul Islam, Sofiqul Islam, Muhammad Masood (WK), Ripon Ahmed, Jubed Miah (WK), Shahedur Rahman, M Shofi Ahmed (WK), A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, K Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Ataur Rahman Khan, MD Saiful Islam, MD Rahul, MD Saiful Islam and Kamran Ahmed.

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

BAK vs RAS match prediction: Top picks for BAK vs RAS playing 11

Sofiqul Islam

Moshiur Rahman

Kishitij Patel

Sonu Jangra

BAK vs RAS Dream11 live: BAK vs RAS Dream11 team

BAK vs RAS live: BAK vs RAS match prediction

As per our RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction, RAS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAK vs RAS match prediction and BAK vs RAS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAK vs RAS Dream11 team and BAK vs RAS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

