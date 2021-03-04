BAK Vs SKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Bangladesh Kings are all set to face Skyways in Match 94 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BAK vs SKY match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here is our BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction, BAK vs SKY Dream11 team and BAK vs SKY playing 11. The BAK vs SKY live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction: BAK vs SKY match preview

Bangladesh Kings have been in terrific form in the last five matches, winning four and losing 1. Overall, the Bangladesh Kings are at the 4th position on the points table and have scored 8 points by winning 4 of their 6 matches played by them so far. Their two losses have come versus the top two sides in the group. This will be their second match of the day and they will look to climb the points table by winning both matches.

Skyways, on the other hand, are having a terrible ECS T10 Barcelona campaign as they went winless in their first six matches. However, they registered their first win of the tournament by beating Barcelona Gladiators by six wickets in their last match. The victory will be a confidence booster for the side as they will look to upset Bangladesh Kings.

BAK vs SKY live prediction: Squad details for BAK vs SKY Dream11 team

BAK : Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan.

SKY : Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Rabi Asif, Sharoon Bashir, Hamad Khalid, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Babar Ali, Irfan Ali, Shehroz George, Naqash Butt, Jonson Gill, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur, Rohail Arif, Awais Waleed, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Fazal Masih, Isaac Thaper.

BAK vs SKY match prediction: Top picks for BAK vs SKY playing 11

Sofiqul Islam

Moshiur Rahman

Adeel Arif

Hamad Khalid

BAK vs SKY Dream11 live: BAK vs SKY Dream11 team

BAK vs SKY live: BAK vs SKY match prediction

As per our BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction, BAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAK vs SKY match prediction and BAK vs SKY playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAK vs SKY Dream11 team and BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

