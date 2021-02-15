BAK Vs SKY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Bangladesh Kings will take on Skyways in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction, probable BAK vs SKY playing 11 and BAK vs SKY Dream11 team.

BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction: BAK vs SKY match preview

This will be the second match of the day for both teams and they will look to end the day on a high by winning this contest. The Kings were all set to open their campaign versus Minhaj before turning their attention towards Skyways. They have the experience of playing in the ECS tournament and that will definitely come in handy during the contest.

The Skyways will open their campaign versus Raval Sporting before the task only gets tougher as they take on the experienced Kings in their second match. They are taking part in the ECS tournament for the very first time and will be looking to make an impact during the course of the competition. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BAK vs SKY Dream11 team

BAK: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

SKY: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

BAK vs SKY live: Top picks for BAK vs SKY Dream11 team

Jubed Miah

Adeel Shahzad

Muhammad Bilal

Tahed Ahmed

BAK vs SKY playing 11: BAK vs SKY Dream11 team

BAK vs SKY live: BAK vs SKY match prediction

As per our prediction, BAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BAK vs SKY match prediction and BAK vs SKY Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAK vs SKY Dream11 team and BAK vs SKY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

