BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan (BAL) and Central (CEP) meet in Match 12 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 5 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.
The Balochistan side has been the more impressive one out of the two, with only a single defeat in their three matches. While the Haris Sohail led-side is stationed second in the table, the Central Punjab team is reeling in the bottom half with only one victory from three matches. With both teams boasting players with international experience, the clash promises to be a competitive one. Imam-ul-Haq from Balochistan will be the player to watch out for considering his scintillating form in the competition.
For his fantastic innings @ImamUlHaq12 is the Man of the Match!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SPvBAL pic.twitter.com/mydu9KCSgw— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2020
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'De Kock Never Stopped Believing In His Ability,' Says Fielding Coach Pamment
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Helps Build Sports Complex Of International Standards In East Delhi
Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, K. Akmal
Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq (captain), A. Ali, A. Zia
All-rounders: Amad-Butt (vice-captain), H. Sohail
Bowlers: U. Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Became 1st Indian Batsman To Score 50,000 Runs In Cricket OTD In 2013
As per our BAL vs CEP match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | BCCI Invested More Than ₹1 Crore To Get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Back To Cricket?
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Bangalore captain Virat Kohli wins toss; elects to bowl vs Delhi
1 hour ago
VVS Laxman's 73* help India beat Australia by 1 wicket in Mohali on Oct 5, 2010: Watch
59 mins ago
IPL 2020: 'De Kock never stopped believing in his ability,' says fielding coach Pamment
59 mins ago
Gautam Gambhir helps build sports complex of international standards in East Delhi
1 hour ago
BCCI invested more than ₹1 crore to get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti back to cricket?
1 hour ago
Sachin Tendulkar became 1st Indian batsman to score 50,000 runs in cricket OTD in 2013
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points