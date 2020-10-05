BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Balochistan (BAL) and Central (CEP) meet in Match 12 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. BAL vs CEP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 5 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, BAL vs CEP Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

The Balochistan side has been the more impressive one out of the two, with only a single defeat in their three matches. While the Haris Sohail led-side is stationed second in the table, the Central Punjab team is reeling in the bottom half with only one victory from three matches. With both teams boasting players with international experience, the clash promises to be a competitive one. Imam-ul-Haq from Balochistan will be the player to watch out for considering his scintillating form in the competition.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs CEP playing 11: BAL squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs CEP playing 11: CEP squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'De Kock Never Stopped Believing In His Ability,' Says Fielding Coach Pamment

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

I. Haq

K. Akmal

B. Khan

Amad-Butt

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Helps Build Sports Complex Of International Standards In East Delhi

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B. Khan, K. Akmal

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, I. Haq (captain), A. Ali, A. Zia

All-rounders: Amad-Butt (vice-captain), H. Sohail

Bowlers: U. Qadir, A. Javed, E. Adil

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Became 1st Indian Batsman To Score 50,000 Runs In Cricket OTD In 2013

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP match prediction

As per our BAL vs CEP match prediction, BAL are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs CEP match prediction and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | BCCI Invested More Than ₹1 Crore To Get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Back To Cricket?

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.