BAL Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, National One Day Championship Match Preview

Balochistan will lock horns with Central Punjab in the league match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The BAL vs CEP match will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. The BAL vs CEP live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Friday, January 22. Here, we take a look at BAL vs CEP live scores, BAL vs CEP match prediction and BAL vs CEP playing 11.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs CEP live match preview

Balochistan are currently at the bottom of the points table with 4 points and need to start winning matches in order to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage. Currently, Balochistan have 2 wins and 5 losses from 7 matches and will be looking to upset Central Punjab for their 3rd win.

Central Punjab are sitting at third position with 8 points and will look to hold on to that spot by winning their upcoming match against a struggling Balochistan. Currently, Central Punjab have 4 wins and 3 losses and will be eyeing their 5th win. The last time these two sides faced each other it was Central Punjab who won the match by 4 wickets.

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Probable BAL vs CEP playing 11

BAL: Bismillah Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat, Akbar Ur Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Raza ul Hassan

CEP: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Akhlaq, Saad Nasim (c), Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Raza Ali Dar, Ahmed Bashir

BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

Imran Farhat

Kashif Bhatti

Mohammad Akhlaq

Saad Nasim

BAL vs CEP match prediction: BAL vs CEP Dream11 team

BAL vs CEP live: BAL vs CEP match prediction

As per our BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, CEP should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs CEP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

