BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Live Info

Balochistan will battle it out against National T20 Cup winners Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game of the Quaid e Azam Trophy. The match will be played on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Here's the BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.
Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi
Date: Sunday, October 25, 2020
Time: 10.30 am IST
Balochistan are preparing for their first-round clash of the #QeA20 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will be played at the UBL Sports Complex Karachi from Sunday. The side practiced at the National Stadium Karachi today #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/bv9DahedHI— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2020
The Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhthunwa will be the opening game of the Quaid e Azam Trophy that will run until the first week of January. The matches will be closed behind closed doors courtesy of the coronavirus spread. Baluchistan last played against Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup, losing the match by seven wickets. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also came up against Southern Punjab in their most recent match, defeating their opponents by 10 runs.
Balochistan squad: Bismillah Khan, Adnan Akmal, Imran Butt, Sami Aslam, Taimur Ali, Abdur Rehman Muzammil, Najeebullah Achakzai, Ayaz Tasawar, Abdul Bangalzai, Amad Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Yasir Shah, Taj Wali, Akhtar Shah, Khurram Shahzad.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad: Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Israrullah, Samiullah, Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Ahmed Jamal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan, Sajid Khan.
Wicketkeeper: Adnan Akmal
Batsmen: Sami Aslam, Imran Farhat, Ashfaq Ahmed, Imran Butt
All-rounders: Adil Amin, Kashif Bhatti
Bowlers: Yasir Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Imran Khan
Baluchistan: Yasir Shah (C), Imran Farhat
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Usman Khan Shinwari (vc), Ashfaq Ahmed
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa start off as the favourites in the game.
