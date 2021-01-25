BAL Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Balochistan will lock horns with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the league match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The BAL vs KHP match will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. The BAL vs KHP live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 26. Here, we take a look at BAL vs KHP live scores, BAL vs KHP match prediction and BAL vs KHP playing 11.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: BAL vs KHP live match preview

Balochistan are not having a great tournament so far as they are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table. After 9 matches BAL have 6 points with 3 wins and 6 losses. They lost their previous match to Northern Pakistan by 6 wickets and will be hoping to bounce back with a win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the upcoming clash.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on other hand are second on the points table with 10 points from 9 matches. They have 5 wins and 4 losses and they won their last match versus Central Punjab by 69 runs. Despite the losses, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa look a better side between the two on the basis of their current form. This match should be entertaining for fans to watch.

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Probable BAL vs KHP playing 11

BAL: Bismillah Khan, Azeem Ghumman, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Umaid Asif, Jalat Khan, Raza-ul-Hasan, Mohammad Junaid, Taj Wali

KHP: Musadiq Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Adil Amin, Aamer Azmat, Khalid Usman (c), Asif Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran, Imran Khan

BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

Imran Farhat

Haris Sohail

Fakhar Zaman

Iftikhar Ahmed

BAL vs KHP match prediction: BAL vs KHP Dream11 team

BAL vs KHP live: BAL vs KHP match prediction

As per our BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, KHP should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs KHP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / YouTube

