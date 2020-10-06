BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Balochistan (BAL) and Northen Pakistan (NOR) will meet in the 14th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. BAL vs NOR live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, BAL vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks.

BAL vs NOR live: BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams are set to feature in their fifth match as the Pakistan National T20 Cup progresses. It is a battle of the top two teams as Balochistan and Northern Pakistan are positioned right at the top of the points table in the six-team competition. Northern Pakistan are yet to face defeat in the league and will look to continue their winning streak as they take on the in-form Balochistan.

While the Haris Sohail-led Balochistan occupy the second spot, defending champions Northen Pakistan sit right at the top of the table. Imam-ul-Haq will be the player to watch out for as he is in scintillating form for the Balochistan side, having scored back-to-back match-winning knocks. Shadab Khan will lead the Northern Pakistan unit in the absence of Imad Wasim. Veteran pacer Umar Gul has also made an impact in the competition with his consistent bowling performance for Balochistan.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: BAL vs NOR playing 11: BAL squad

Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: BAL vs NOR playing 11: NOR squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

S. Khan

Z. Malik

I. Haq

H. Ali

BAL vs NOR live: BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: B. Khan

Batsmen: Z. Malik, I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Ali

All-rounders: S. Khan (captain), M. Nawaz, H. Sohail

Bowlers: H. Rauf, M. Khan, Umar-Gul, M. Amir

BAL vs NOR live: BAL vs NOR match prediction

As per our BAL vs NOR match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs NOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs NOR match prediction and BAL vs NOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter

