BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Balochistan (BAL) and Northen Pakistan (NOR) will meet in the 14th league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. BAL vs NOR live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, October 6 from 8:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, BAL vs NOR Dream11 team and top picks.
Both the teams are set to feature in their fifth match as the Pakistan National T20 Cup progresses. It is a battle of the top two teams as Balochistan and Northern Pakistan are positioned right at the top of the points table in the six-team competition. Northern Pakistan are yet to face defeat in the league and will look to continue their winning streak as they take on the in-form Balochistan.
While the Haris Sohail-led Balochistan occupy the second spot, defending champions Northen Pakistan sit right at the top of the table. Imam-ul-Haq will be the player to watch out for as he is in scintillating form for the Balochistan side, having scored back-to-back match-winning knocks. Shadab Khan will lead the Northern Pakistan unit in the absence of Imad Wasim. Veteran pacer Umar Gul has also made an impact in the competition with his consistent bowling performance for Balochistan.
4 for 37 🔥🔥🔥🔥@mdk_gul at it again!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BALvCP pic.twitter.com/nrHRTCUjWI— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 5, 2020
Wicketkeeper: B. Khan
Batsmen: Z. Malik, I. Haq (vice-captain), H. Ali
All-rounders: S. Khan (captain), M. Nawaz, H. Sohail
Bowlers: H. Rauf, M. Khan, Umar-Gul, M. Amir
As per our BAL vs NOR match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.
