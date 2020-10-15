BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Balochistan are set to face Northern (Pakistan) in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs NOR match prediction, BAL vs NOR Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs NOR playing 11.

BAL vs NOR live: BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction and preview

NOR are currently at the top of the points table and have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. They will be coming into the BAL vs NOR live match after suffering defeat at hands of Sindh by 25 runs. This match is crucial for BAL who have to not only win the match but also hope about other results going in their favour to stand a chance to qualify for semi-finals. Fans can expect a thrilling BAL vs NOR live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BAL vs NOR playing 11.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: BAL squad for BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction: NOR squad for BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.

BAL vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

Shadab Khan

Imam-ul-Haq

Haris Sohail

Asif Ali

BAL vs NOR match prediction: BAL vs NOR Dream11 team

BAL vs NOR live: BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction

As per our BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, BAL vs NOR top picks and BAL vs NOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs NOR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

