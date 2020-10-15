BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Balochistan are set to face Northern (Pakistan) in the 27th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BAL vs NOR match prediction, BAL vs NOR Dream11 team and the probable BAL vs NOR playing 11.
NOR are currently at the top of the points table and have booked their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. They will be coming into the BAL vs NOR live match after suffering defeat at hands of Sindh by 25 runs. This match is crucial for BAL who have to not only win the match but also hope about other results going in their favour to stand a chance to qualify for semi-finals. Fans can expect a thrilling BAL vs NOR live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BAL vs NOR playing 11.
Recapping Day 13 of the #NationalT20Cup!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2020
Catch the highlights and interviews ⬇️https://t.co/5shRI4ToCM#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/96qzobtf7M
Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah.
Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik.
Shadab Khan
Imam-ul-Haq
Haris Sohail
Asif Ali
As per our BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The BAL vs NOR Dream11 prediction, BAL vs NOR top picks and BAL vs NOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs NOR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
