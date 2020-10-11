BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

Baluchistan will lock horns with Sindh in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here is the BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, BAL vs SIN Dream11 team news and other details of the match.

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020

Time: 8 PM IST

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

Baluchistan are placed third on the National T20 Cup table with six points to their credit. Baluchistan have managed three victories and two defeats in the competition as yet. On the other hand, Sindh have had a dismal campaign, having bagged the fifth spot in the league table with just one victory and four defeats this campaign. They have bagged just two points this season.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN Dream11 team news

Baluchistan: Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Abdul Bangalzai, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)

Batsmen: Haris Sohail (vc), Abdul Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Sharjeel Khan

All-rounders: Kashif Bhatti, Anwar Ali

Bowlers: Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction and top picks

Baluchistan: Haris Sohail, Kashif Bhatti

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan

BAL vs SIN match prediction

Considering the two teams' form in the competition as yet, Baluchistan are the favourites to win the game against Sindh.

Note: The BAL vs SIN match prediction is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SIN playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: PCB Twitter

