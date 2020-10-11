BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Baluchistan will lock horns with Sindh in the 20th match of the National T20 Cup. The match will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Here is the BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, BAL vs SIN Dream11 team news and other details of the match.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Skipper Shreyas Iyer says Delhi cannot take anything lightly despite big win
Venue: Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020
Time: 8 PM IST
Sindh bossing in Rawalpindi!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2020
LIVE: https://t.co/NIBYwymTRf
WATCH: https://t.co/f9MKWYinHO#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SINvSP pic.twitter.com/wWYCLUnLuL
Baluchistan are placed third on the National T20 Cup table with six points to their credit. Baluchistan have managed three victories and two defeats in the competition as yet. On the other hand, Sindh have had a dismal campaign, having bagged the fifth spot in the league table with just one victory and four defeats this campaign. They have bagged just two points this season.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant gets out cheaply again, irked netizens slam 'overrated player'
Baluchistan: Haris Sohail (c), Bismillah Khan, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Ammad Butt, Awais Zia, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt, Abdul Bangalzai, Imran Farhat, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Umaid Asif, Umar Gul, Usama Mir and Yasir Shah
Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan
Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)
Batsmen: Haris Sohail (vc), Abdul Bangalzai, Ahsan Ali, Sharjeel Khan
All-rounders: Kashif Bhatti, Anwar Ali
Bowlers: Umar Gul, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan
Also Read | IPL 2020: Pooran optimistic of qualifying for play-offs; says 'everything is possible'
Baluchistan: Haris Sohail, Kashif Bhatti
Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Khan
Considering the two teams' form in the competition as yet, Baluchistan are the favourites to win the game against Sindh.
Also Read | IPL 2020: Ravi Bishnoi says he wanted to prove a point after bowling an expensive 1st over
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Narine's bowling action reported, put on IPL 'warning list'
6 mins ago
IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma's flying kiss to Virat Kohli's hand-on-heart moment 'wins' match
20 mins ago
Kolkata's Sunil Narine reported for suspect action, could face ban from Dream11 IPL 2020
50 mins ago
NOR vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, National T20 Cup game preview
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
2 hours ago
IPL 2020: Chennai fans yearn for Suresh Raina's return as MS Dhoni & co search for answers
4 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points