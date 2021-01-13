BAL Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, National One Day Championship Match Preview

Balochistan will lock horns with Sindh in the league match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The BAL vs SIN match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi. The BAL vs SIN live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Thursday, January 14. Here, we take a look at BAL vs SIN live scores, BAL vs SIN match prediction and BAL vs SIN playing 11.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: BAL vs SIN live match preview

Both sides will be coming into this match after winning their previous matches. Sindh are second on the points table after playing 3 matches so far. They have a total of two wins and one loss. Sindh won their match versus Central Punjab and, most recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their only loss in the tournament came against Southern Punjab in which they suffered defeat by 4 wickets.

On the other hand, Balochistan have not had a good start to their campaign due to which they are fourth on the points table with one win and two losses after three matches. Their only win in the tournament so far came against Southern Punjab. Both the teams have amazing players in their ranks and fans can expect a lot of fireworks from both ends.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Probable BAL vs SIN playing 11

BAL: Bismillah Khan, Abdul Bangalzai, Awais Zia, Imran Farhat, Akbar Ur Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali, Raza ul Hassan

SIN: Saud Shakeel, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Azam Khan, Saad Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani and Sharjeel Khan.

BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

Khuram Manzoor

Bismillah Khan

Imran Farhat

Awais Zia

BAL vs SIN match prediction: BAL vs SIN Dream11 team

BAL vs SIN live: BAL vs SIN match prediction

As per our BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, BAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BAL vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAL vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BAL vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

