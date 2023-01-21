Ball Boy Enters The Field And Assists Fielder To Save Boundary During IL T20 Match - Watch

Cricket is a gentleman's game and everyday we see some or the other funny incidents happening during the match which always make the viewers laugh. Sometimes the fans from the crowd come to the field to greet their favourite players or sometimes these fans wear the same jersey of their favourite team and come out and play for their favourite team.

Another video of a funny incident during a cricket match is going viral on the internet. In the video we can see that a ballboy has entered the field of play and hands back the ball back to the fielder after he crossed the boundary while saving the boundary.

The video is from the International League T20 match Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Desert Vipers where a ballboy entered the field of play and handed over the ball back to the fielder who tumbled over while saving a boundary.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 15th over when Sherfane Rutherford playing for Desert Vipers cut a ball which was racing to the boundary, while Knight Rider's fielder Sabir Ali was chasing the ball. Sabir fell over the boundary line in an attempt to save the boundary and later the ball boy who was just sitting at the right spot walked on the field, picked up the ball and gave it to Sabir.

Sabir threw the ball back to the keeper and at last everyone was in a spot of bother about what happened. Umpires had a chat regarding the incident and at last three runs were given off the ball and everyone had a deep smile on their face.

This is not the first time that videos related to funny incidents like these are going viral on the internet. Before this also we have seen videos which have made us laugh from the field of cricket.

Such events have happened before as well

In 2021, when Team India toured England for a 5 match test series. During the series we always had a fan who would come to the field wearing Team India's jersey and come play for India. But always that fan was sent back and once his attempts to enter the ground increased he was arrested.

We also see fans who enter the ground and come to greet their favourite players. These incidents majorly happen with the Indian players where players like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar face the most number of incidents.