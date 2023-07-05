Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The BAN Vs AFG 1st ODI?

Quick links:
BAN vs AFG ODI series trophy unveil (Image: @afghanistancricketboard/Instagram)
Bangladesh and Afghanistan are all set to kick off their preparations for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 by locking horns in a three-match ODI series in Chattogram. Following the 50-over series, both sides will lock horns in a two-match T20I series. Interestingly, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face each other in their campaign opener at the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Bangladesh and Afghanistan have encountered each other a total of 11 times in the past in ODI cricket. Out of the 11, Bangladesh have registered wins in seven games, while Afghanistan have earned only four wins so far.
The BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh. The stadium has a seating capacity of 22,000 and has hosted 25 ODI games so far.
The BAN vs AFG, 1st ODI match is slated to begin at 1:30 pm IST and 2 pm local time on Wednesday, July 5.
Unfortunately, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will not be telecasted in India.
Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI on the FanCode app and website.
The match will be telecasted on Gazi TV and T-Sports in Bangladesh. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on Rabbithole App and Toffee.
Fans in Afghanistan can also enjoy the match by tuning in to RTA Sport.
Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(w), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi