BAN Vs AUS: Bangladesh Coach Miffed With Australia’s Strict Bio-bubble Protocols

Australia begins their tour of Bangladesh with first Bangladesh vs Australia T20I match on August 3 in Dhaka. Bangladesh’s Coach Russell Domingo expressed his disappointment with the Australian board for the way they went with their stringent COVID-19 rules and protocols. Bangladesh will host Australia for the first time for a bilateral series. The first T20I will mark the beginning of the 5 matches T20I series that will take place within the space 7 days.

Questioning Australia’s decision of a bio-secure zone for the players for at least 10 days before the series, Domingo said this rule negatively impacted many of the players such as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. However, he assured fans that Bangladesh will perform to their best against Australia who currently stands at the 5th position in ICC T20I rankings. Wicket Keeper Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim couldn’t complete 10 days in the bio-bubble was not allowed to join the team. He had earlier come in contact with his parents who had tested positive for Covid-19. The same is the case with Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal also not being available.

Bangladesh on a high after an all-format sweep in last outing

Having defeated Zimbabwe in all three formats in July, Bangladesh has high hopes for a win. They will try to dominate the comparatively inexperienced Australian side which is being led by Wicket Keeper and Batsman Mathew Wade. Australia would be looking to pull up socks and getting back to winning series in the T20 format with the Bangladesh vs Australia T20I series, having lost the 5 match T20I series vs Windies.

The stand-in Captain, Mathew Wade said that Australia had trouble finding winning ways at the beginning of their tour of the West Indies as they were coming back to cricket from a long break. However he added, they don’t have many negatives to focus on against Bangladesh and comprise of good leaders and experienced bowlers. All these combined with his leadership in the batting department will act as the factors that may lead Australia to the series win. The BAN vs AUS will also serve as an audition for the T20I World Cup as many players from both teams are looking to force their way into the squads.

(Image Credits: Twitter)