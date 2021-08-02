BAN Vs AUS: Matthew Wade Replaces Aaron Finch As Australia's White-ball Captain

Australian Wicketkeeper-Batsman Matthew Wade is all set to replace Aaron Finch as the white-ball captain for their upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Finch was ruled out from the Australian side during the trip to the Caribbean for a T20I and ODI series last month. The Aussie skipper was flown back from Barbados so that he could undergo a minor surgical procedure on his injured right knee and get ready for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia has now announced that Wade will lead the side for the limited-overs bilateral series against Bangladesh.

Wade has previous experience captaining a team, but it has all been at the domestic level for Victoria, Tasmania, and the Hobart Hurricanes. "I'm obviously wicketkeeping so the distance between the bowler and myself is a lot greater and that means there's a lot more responsibility on the individual," Wade told reporters from Dhaka. When you come in and take over from someone it's just about giving the ability for those guys to really take ownership of their game and at the top of the mark, they need to execute," Wade was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Cricket Australia has announced that the squad for the Bangladesh series will remain unchanged from the Caribbean, with players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, and Steve Smith once again missing out. Earlier, some of Australia's high-value cricketers had pulled themselves out from the Caribbean tour citing various personal reasons. The Australians are considering the Bangladesh tour as crucial because it will be the last T20I series for the Aaron Finch-led side before the World Cup in October.

Australia is slated to play a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting August 3. All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Australian team has arrived in Bangladesh and is currently preparing for the start of the series against the hosts. Australia is coming into the series on the back of a humiliating defeat against West Indies in the five-match T20I clash, where the Kangaroos lost 4-1.

Bangladesh vs Australia - Full squad

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (Captain), Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shaif Uddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Rubel Hossain.

