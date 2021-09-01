BAN Vs NZ 1st T20I Today; Read To Know Playing XI, Dream 11, Pitch Report, And More

The first T20I of the upcoming five-match T20I series between Bangladesh and New Zealand is all set to begin in Dhaka on Wednesday. A strong Bangladesh side will host a relatively inexperienced New Zealand cricket team, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. All five matches of the series will be played at the same venue due to the COVID-19 protocols. Notably, Bangladesh will look to be on the top as they return to the field after a spectacular series win against Australia.

First New Zealand vs Bangladesh T20I scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST

The Bangladesh cricket team recently defeated Australia 4-1 in the five-match T20I series in August. Bangladesh displayed absolute dominance over the Australian side captained by Matthew Wade and will walk into this series as the favourite. The key strength for Bangladesh could be its spinners as the conditions in Dhaka generate a lot of turn. Bowlers to watch out for from the two teams in the first T20I include Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ajaz Patel, and Rachin Ravindra.

The New Zealand team captained by Tom Latham looks relatively inexperienced as the regular players have been rested keeping in mind the workload of players for the busy schedule ahead. The cricketing calendar is jam-packed for a few months as the Indian Premier League begins on 19 September, followed by the T20I World Cup starting October.

Pitch report

The pitches at Dhaka are known to be low and slow, where teams have averaged around 125 while batting first in the last T20I series that was played here.

Dream 11 predictions for New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream Team:

Musfiqur Rahim, Tom Latham, Mahmudullah, Colin de Grandhomme (vc), Henry Nicholls, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Probable Playing XI:

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand Probable Playing XI:

Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Ajaz Patel

(Image: AP)