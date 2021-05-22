BAN Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Match Preview

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of Bangladesh 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) from the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka on May 23, 2021. Here is our BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

WATCH : Sri Lanka team lands in Bangladesh | Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2021https://t.co/UnFuK7VFSK#BANvSL — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 16, 2021

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Match preview

The first of the three-match Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series is et to begin on May 22 from Dhaka. While they will be coming into this series having lost their last ODI series to New Zealand by a humiliating 0-3 margin, the rest of Bangladesh's ODI record in 2020-21 has been fairly positive. A pair of 3-0 series wins over the West Indies and Zimbabwe will be what the hosts will aim to replicate as they take on the weakened Sri Lankan side on Sunday.

On the other hand, already in bad form, the troubled Sri Lankan side will be without some of their best players. Under the leadership of Kusal Perera, the team will be confident as they go to Dhaka to take on Bangladesh, who they just defeated in a two-Test series last month. While, their last ODI series, also against the Windies, ended in a 0-3 defeat for them, the series before that, in 2020, did see the Sri Lankans put down the Windies by a similar margin.

BAN vs SL: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been a bowling-friendly one through the years. With an average first innings score of 198 historically the pitch is very well suited to pacers with batsmen having to slog it out for runs. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 37°C, with 47% humidity and 40% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 198

Record of chasing teams: Won – 80%

Injury and Availability News

Sri Lanka will be without Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne and Dimuth Karunaratne in this series. Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud have been ruled out due to injuries for Bangladesh.

BAN vs SL Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BAN: Tamim Iqbal(C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

SL: Kusal Perera(C)(WK), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne

BAN vs SL best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BAN vs SL Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva

All-Rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs SL Dream11 Prediction

According to our BAN vs SL Dream11 prediction, Bangladesh will edge past Sri Lanka and win this match.

Note: The BAN vs SL player record and as a result, the BAN vs SL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs SL Dream11 team and BAN vs SL prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: BCB website and AP