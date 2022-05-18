BAN Vs SL: Umpire Forced To Leave Field After Falling Ill Due To Heatwave In Bangladesh

The match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when umpire Richard Kettleborough was forced to leave the field due to illness. It is believed that the scorching heat in Chattogram, the venue where the first Test of the BAN vs SL series is taking place, had an effect on Kettleborough falling sick and being forced to leave the field ahead of the 139th over of the match.

As a result, TV umpire Joe Wilson then replaced the Englishman on the field. During this time, the players on the field took a drink break and were seen under massive umbrellas due to the sheer heat in the city.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: SL trail BAN by 29 runs

At the end of Day 4 of the ongoing first Test of the BAN vs SL series, Sri Lanka trail Bangladesh by 29 runs. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bat first and ended their first innings with a decent score of 397 runs in 153 overs. Most of the runs were scored by Angelo Mathews, who was sadly dismissed just one run short of scoring an outstanding double century. When it comes to the Bangladeshi bowlers, Nayeem Hasan was the pick amongst them, as he picked up a staggering six-wicket haul.

In reply, Bangladesh smacked 465 runs, with both Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim smacking centuries. After Iqbal set the stage for the middle-order batters by scoring 133 runs, Rahim hit 105 runs and also got to a massive milestone by becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket in his 81st match. Meanwhile, both opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and wicketkeeper Liton Das scored fifties.

Mushfiqur Rahim achieved a wonderful milestone as the first Bangladeshi cricketer to reach 5000 runs in test cricket. #BCB #Cricket #Milestone pic.twitter.com/Bt8n6voaYG — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 18, 2022

As for the second innings, Sri Lanka are off to a disappointing start as they have scored just 39 runs and have already lost two wickets. Opener Oshada Fernando was run-out by Taijul Islam, who also dismissed Lasith Embuldeniya soon after. With captain Dimuth Karunaratne still at the crease, Sri Lanka will hope to play out the fifth day and tie the first Test. As for Bangladesh, they can win the match if they dismiss Sri Lanka early and chase down the target quickly.