BAN Vs WI 2021: Clive Lloyd Urges Windies To Regain Past Glory In THIS Emotional Letter

The illustrious history of West Indies cricket has lost its sheen post their side's ordinary performances in the recent past. There was famously a time where the team's fast bowlers used to torment opposition batsmen with their fierce spells in any conditions. The current West Indies line-up does have several talented cricketers, but the team overall looks like a pale shadow of their glorious past. 2-time World Cup winning captain of the West Indies, Clive Lloyd has written a special letter to the side ahead of their Bangladesh series in an attempt to boost the morale of the contingent.

BAN vs WI 2021: Can the Clive Lloyd letter help change the team's fortunes?

The upcoming bilateral series between Bangladesh and West Indies is of utmost importance for both nations. While the Bangladesh team finally returns to international cricket after an extended break of 11 months, the West Indies team have a major point to prove in the absence of several star players. The visitors will look to shine against a spirited Bangladesh side despite having an inexperienced squad.

Batting great Clive Lloyd recently took the opportunity to motivate the touring party with a heartfelt letter. The West Indies legend mentioned how this is a golden opportunity for the players to cement their place with a stellar performance, in the absence of a number of senior campaigners. The ex-cricketer cited his own example of how he got a chance to make his debut when Seymour Nurse got injured ahead of the 1st Test against India in 1966. He pointed out how the player managed to play 35 successive Test matches after his unplanned debut.

The former captain also highlighted a few monumental records that West Indies have achieved in international cricket. He stated how the side remained unbeaten for 17 years, which is a testament to their dominant cricketing history. The legend urged the youngsters to go into the tour with a determined approach and mentioned how they had a chance to give dawn to a new era under the leadership of the newly-appointed Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite. It remains to be seen if the inspirational Clive Lloyd letter proves to be fruitful for the young team or not, as it surely is a daunting task for an inexperienced team to go up against Bangladesh in their backyard.

BAN vs WI 2021 news

Bangladesh and West Indies will first battle it out in a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by two Test matches. The visitors are devoid of several star players, including their Test captain Jason Holder, and limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the side in the longer format, whereas Jason Mohammed will be the captain for the One-Day matches. As many as 12 players have withdrawn from the tour due to COVID-19 fears. However, it is interesting to note that Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, who are currently a part of the BBL 2020-21, also refused to travel to Bangladesh for the series.

The #MenInMaroon get in a valuable training session, with the first ODI less than a week away! #BANvWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/axpw4xjCKz — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 14, 2021

West Indies squad for Bangladesh

West Indies Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.

West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Image source: ICC Twitter

