BAN Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Bangladesh Vs West Indies 1st Test

Bangladesh will go up against the West Indies in the 1st Test of the West Indies' tour of Bangladesh. The BAN vs WI match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM BST) from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on February 3, 2021. Here is our BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo talks ahead of the Test series against West Indies.#BANvWI pic.twitter.com/wniUZzfgcA — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) February 1, 2021

BAN vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Match preview

The 8th and 9th placed Test teams, West Indies and Bangladesh will take each other on in a two-Test series starting on February 3. Momentum will be split between the two teams — Bangladesh are coming off a whitewash of the West Indies in the recently completed ODI series, whereas the West Indies have just completed a tour of New Zealand. Bangladesh's ODI series victory and the forms of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal will be a great encouragement for the side as they look to play their first Test since November 2019.

The West Indies, meanwhile, have just come off a Test run against New Zealand in December last year. Though they did lose both Tests by an innings, the side will be better prepared as they come into this game. The West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket Board XI practice match ended in a draw after the visitors put together 257 and 291 in their two innings. Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican are all in great form and will be instrumental for the Windies in this series.

BAN vs WI playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh - Momimul Haque (c), Taskin Ahmed, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Md Mithun, Taijul Islam, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Abu Jayed

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

BAN vs WI Key Players

Bangladesh - Shakib Al Hasan, Momimul Haque, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies - Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite

BAN vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Momimul Haque, John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tamim Iqbal

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hassan Miraz

Bowlers: Shannon Gabriel, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahkeem Cornwall

BAN vs WI match prediction

According to our BAN vs WI match prediction, the West Indies will win this match.

Note: The BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction and BAN vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

