BAN Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Likely Playing 11s, 2nd ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh and West Indies are set to battle it out in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday, January 22 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka. The BAN vs WI live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). The BAN vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode. Ahead of the upcoming encounter, here is our BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks.

BAN vs WI 2nd ODI preview

Bangladesh are a force to reckon with, especially in their home conditions. Despite their extended break from international cricket, their players have participated in a number of limited-overs matches in their domestic circuit. The return of their prominent all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, will also give them a major boost for their first international series after the COVID-enforced sabbatical. This also is the first limited-overs assignment for West Indies after the break. With several of their star players making themselves unavailable for the tour, they will take the field with a rather inexperienced line-up.

The visitors' inexperience cost them the first fixture and they faced an embarrassing loss. West Indies were bundled out for 122 The returning Shakib Al Hasan made a significant impact and picked-up four crucial wickets. Kyle Mayers was the only saving grace for West Indies, and he impressed with a gutsy knock of 40. The hosts chased down the total comfortably and clinched the opening fixture by 6 wickets. Skipper Tamim Iqbal was the top scorer for Bangladesh as he scored a vital 44 during the chase.

BAN vs WI squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Kjorn Ottley, Alzarri Joseph, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Akeal Hosein, Andre McCarthy, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding

Top picks for BAN vs WI playing 11

Shakib AL Hasan

Tamim Iqbal

Kyle Mayers

Jason Mohammed

BAN vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Jason Mohammed Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Kyle Mayers (VC)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Hasan Mahmud

BAN vs WI match prediction

According to our BAN vs WI match prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

Note: The BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction and BAN vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

