BAN Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squad News, 2nd Test Match Preview

Bangladesh will take on the West Indies in the 2nd Test of the West Indies’ tour of Bangladesh 2021. The Bangladesh vs West Indies match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST (9:30 AM BST) from the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 11, 2021. Here is our BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks.

BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Bangladesh were on the cusp of winning their first match in the World Test Championships as they stood defending their fairly satisfactory total of 395 at Chattogram on February 7. However, this was not to be, as all the host's best-made plans were rendered useless by the efforts of just two West Indies youngsters. At 3-59 in the last innings of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, the Windies' hopes of avenging their ODI series whitewash were now in the hands of debutantes Kyle Mayers and Nkrumah Bonner.

By the time Bonner fell in the 97.6th over - having made 86 off 245 - the visitors were sitting far more comfortably at 4-275. With the next three batsmen making 9, 20 and 0, it fell to Kyle Mayers to bring the team home - and so he did. The 28-year-old produced a career-defining 210* from 310 balls hanging on till he hit the winning runs for his country.

With the opportunity of a Test series whitewash now lost, Bangladesh will be dependent on Mehidy Hassan who finished the 1st Test with a century and 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Captain Mominul Haque and senior players like Liton Das will also be expected to deliver better performances at their home ground on Thursday. With spinners expected to play a huge Taiju Islam, Mominul Haq and Nayeem Hassan will be Bangladesh's prime choices as they aim to end their WTC run with at least one win.

BAN vs WI playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun/Ebadot Hossain, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies - Kraigg Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua da Silva (WK), Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

BAN vs WI Key Players

Bangladesh - Mehidy Hassan, Mominul Haq, Nayeem Hassan

West Indies - Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Jomel Warrican

BAN vs WI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Kraigg Brathwaite

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

BAN vs WI match prediction

According to our BAN vs WI match prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

Note: The BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction and BAN vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

