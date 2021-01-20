BAN Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Squads, 1st ODI Match Preview

Bangladesh will lock horns with West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, January 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka. The BAN vs WI live streaming will commence at 11:00 AM (IST). The BAN vs WI live action in India will be available on FanCode. Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction, BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant makes IPL coach Ricky Ponting eat up his words, Australian has 1 word for him

BAN vs WI 1st ODI preview

Bangladesh have a full-strength squad which has further been bolstered by the return of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The side will be led by veteran Tamim Iqbal. The home team is certainly the stronger side on paper which is why they start as favourites to win the game.

On the other hand, West Indies are playing their second-string side as a number of their players chose to not travel to Bangladesh due to COVID-19 concerns whereas a few gave the tour a miss due to personal reasons. The Men in Maroon who will be led by Jason Mohammed are the underdogs going into the series, however, they are pretty capable of pulling off an upset.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant's 89 that broke Australia's Gabba 'fortress' after 32 years: WATCH

BAN vs WI squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Rubel Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Sunil Ambris, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Kjorn Ottley, Alzarri Joseph, Nkrumah Bonner, Jahmar Hamilton, Akeal Hosein, Andre McCarthy, Chemar Holder, Keon Harding

Top picks for BAN vs WI playing 11

Tamim Iqbal

Shakib Al Hassan

Sunil Ambris

Alzarri Joseph

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant has silenced his critics forever: Coach Tarak Sinha

BAN vs WI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sunil Ambris, Rovman Powell (VC)

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahmudullah, R Reifer

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Alzarri Joseph

BAN vs WI match prediction

According to our BAN vs WI match prediction, Bangladesh will win this match.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 4th Test: Zomato lauds Rishabh Pant, trolls Tim Paine in series of funny tweets

Note: The BAN vs WI Dream11 prediction and BAN vs WI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAN vs WI Dream11 team and BAN vs WI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: WEST INDIES & BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.