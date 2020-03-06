BAN Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And 3rd ODI Match Details

Bangladesh will take Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Friday, March 6. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The BAN vs ZIM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team, BAN vs ZIM match prediction, BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and other BAN vs ZIM live match details.

Bangladesh have already pocketed the series 2-0. They beat the visitors in the first ODI by 169 runs and followed it up with a narrow 4 run win in the second ODI. This is their Mashrafe Mortaza's last game as Bangladesh captain. They would look to win this game and give a befitting farewell to their captain.

On the other hand, after being outplayed in the first ODI, Zimbabwe came back strongly in the second game and almost came close to winning the match from an impossible situation but they fell short by 4 runs. The African nation would look to win this fixture and save their pride.

Let's take a look at the squads and BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Squads

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Squad - BAN vs ZIM playing 11

Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Somya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe Squad - BAN vs ZIM playing 11

Sean Williams (Captain), Richmond Mutumbami (Wicket-keeper), Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Charlton Tshuma, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Chris Mpofu

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team

Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Mohammad Mithun, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Brendon Taylor (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Mehidy Hasan, Donald Tiripano, Taijul Islam

All-Rounder: Sean Williams, Mahmuddullah, Sikandar Raza

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 match prediction

Bangladesh start off as favourites to win in our BAN vs ZIM match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER