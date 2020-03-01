BAN Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st ODI Match Details

After the one-off Test series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will now turn their attention towards the 3-match ODI series. Both the teams are all set to face each other in the 1st ODI at Sylhet. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, on Sunday, March 1 at 12:30 PM IST. Mashrafe Mortaza will captain the home side, while Chamu Chibhabha will lead the Zimbabwe side in the BAN vs ZIM live match. Let us take a look at the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team and BAN vs ZIM match prediction and other BAN vs ZIM live match details.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Preview prior to BAN vs ZIM match prediction

After dominating Zimbabwe in the one-off Test match, Bangladesh will begin as favourites to win the three-match ODI series. In the only Test match of the series, Mushfiqur Rahim was the star with the bat scoring a double-hundred for the side. With a near full-strength side at the disposal, Bangladesh led by Mashrafe Mortaza, will hold the edge over their less fancied opponents.

Although Zimbabwe failed to put a fight and surrendered the Test match meekly, the ODI series will be a different ball game. The team will have couple of experienced layers at their disposal and should prove to be a handful for the hosts. The arrival of Sean Williams will further give them a chance to win the series and Zimbabwe will look to exact revenge in the first ODI in what promises to be a close encounter.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM squad



BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM squad: Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM squad: Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM playing 11

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM playing 11: Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taijul Islam, Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain) and Mustafizur Rahman

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM playing 11: Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor (WK), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu and Donald Tiripano.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team

Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum number of points.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 match prediction

Bangladesh are the favourites to win this match.

Please keep in mind that these BAN vs ZIM Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.