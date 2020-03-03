BAN Vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd ODI Match Details

Bangladesh will play against Zimbabwe in the second ODI of the three-match series. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played on March 3, 2020. Let us look at the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team, BAN vz ZIM match prediction and BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and other BAN vs ZIM live match details.

Snaps from our today's practice session at SICS, Sylhet ahead of the second ODI tomorrow (March 3). pic.twitter.com/wOJsWn2FWq — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 2, 2020

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM live match details

BAN vs ZIM live match venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh

BAN vs ZIM live match date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

BAN vs ZIM live match time: 12.30 PM IST

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM live match preview

Bangladesh were superb in their 169-run win in the first ODI against Zimbabwe.



Can they make it 2-0? #BANvZIM Preview 👇 https://t.co/dk1xUe2UQY — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2020

Bangladesh are leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series after their victory in the first match by 169 runs. Bangladesh had scored 321 runs for six wickets, while Zimbabwe could manage 152 runs on the scoreboard only. Bangladesh will be led by Mashrafe Mortaza, while Chamu Chibhabha will captain Zimbabwe. Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Mortaza are the top picks for Bangladesh, while Craig Ervine and Sean Williams are the players to watch out for Zimbabwe.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM playing 11 (squad details)

Here are the squads from which the BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team can be made -

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (C), Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Timycen Maruma, Richmond Mutumbami, Wesley Madhevere, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-captain: Mashrafe Mortaza

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team

Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Shanto, Craig Ervine, Timycen Maruma

All-Rounders: Mahmudullah Riyad, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Donald Tiripano, Chris Mpofu

BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: BAN vs ZIM match prediction

Bangladesh start off as the favourites against Zimbabwe as per our BAN vs ZIM match prediction.

Note: The BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction are based on our own analysis and the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team does not guarantee any positive results in your games.

