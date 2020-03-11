BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 2nd T20I Match Details

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the second match of the two-match T20I series on Wednesday, March 11. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs ZIM live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 prediction, BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team, BAN vs ZIM match prediction, BAN vs ZIM playing 11 and all other BAN vs ZIM live match details.

Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0 after they registered an emphatic victory by 48 runs in the first T20I. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar starred for the hosts with their well-made half-centuries. Bangladesh have been brilliant throughout and would like to win this game and clinch the series.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have had a forgettable tour as they have not been able to register a single victory. They lost the Test series 1-0 and followed it up by a 3-0 loss in the ODI series. They lost the first T20I as well and would like to conclude the tour on a winning note by winning this match.

Let's take a look at the squad and BAN VS ZIM Dream11 prediction.

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Squads

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Squad

Mahmudullah (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Naim

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe Squad

Sean Williams (Captain), Richmond Mutumbami (Wicket-keeper), Tinashe Kamunhukanwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Chris Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Timycen Maruma, Chamu Chibhabha, Charlton Tshuma, Chris Mpofu, Regis Chakabva

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction: BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team

Here is the BAN vs ZIM Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal (Vice-captain), Liton Das (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine,

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Mpofu, Carl Mumba

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Saifuddin

BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction

Bangladesh start off as favourites to win the game as per our BAN VS ZIM match prediction.

Note: Please note that the above BAN VS ZIM Dream11 Prediction is made according to our own analysis. The BAN VS ZIM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your game.

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER