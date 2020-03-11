BAN Vs ZIM Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd T20I Preview

Bangladesh will take on Zimbabwe in the second match of the two-match T20I series on Wednesday, March 11. The BAN vs ZIM live match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The BAN vs ZIM live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here are the BAN vs ZIM live streaming, BAN vs ZIM live score, BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India and other Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 match details.

ALSO READ | RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

BAN vs ZIM live streaming details: BAN vs ZIM live score and where to watch the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India

On television, the BAN vs ZIM live telecast in India will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 SELECT and Star Sports 1 SELECT HD. The BAN vs ZIM live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV. The BAN vs ZIM live score and updates can also be followed on the ICC, Bangladesh Cricket and Zimbabwe Cricket's official website/social media pages.

BAN vs ZIM live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match pitch report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium is going to favour the batsman and this game will be a high-scoring one. The last match saw a score of 200 runs being posted in the first innings and the side chasing could not do reach the target. So, the team winning the toss would look to bat first and defend the target.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

BAN vs ZIM live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 7 to 11 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 19 and 33 Degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain, which will mean no interruption will happen during the BAN vs ZIM live streaming.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma Out, Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Reminds Fans Of 2003 WC Final

BAN vs ZIM live streaming: BAN vs ZIM live match preview

Bangladesh are leading the series 1-0 after they registered an emphatic victory by 48 runs in the first T20I. Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar starred for the hosts with their well-made half-centuries. Bangladesh have been brilliant throughout and would like to win this game and clinch the series.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have had a forgettable tour as they have not been able to register a single victory. They lost the Test series 1-0 and followed it up by a 3-0 loss in the ODI series. They lost the first T20I as well and would like to conclude the tour on a winning note by winning this match.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma's Dismissal Makes Twitterati Roasts India's Batting Order

IMAGE COURTESY: BANGLADESH CRICKET TWITTER