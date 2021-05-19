Bancrofts' Claims On Sandpaper Gate Won't Hamper His Return To National Side: Tim Paine

With Team Australia all set for a tight summer schedule, Kangaroos' long-format skipper Tim Paine has finally spoken on the whole controversy surrounding the infamous ball-tampering in the Cape Town Test match against South Africa. Talking to Herald Live, Tim Paine revealed that Cameron Bancroft is in talks with Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon who were part of the Test match in which the Sandpaper gate took place.

Tim Paine also revealed that Cameron Bancroft's claims have frustrated the bowlers, however, it is part and parcel of the game which will continue to pop out. "I think they're frustrated that it keeps popping up but I think that's part and parcel for everyone who played in that Test match," said Paine.

Paine added that Bancroft's claims on the ball-tempering saga would not hamper his chances of a return to the national side. The 28-year-old has not featured since serving his nine-month ban. "We don't pick Test teams on what they say in the media,' he said. 'We pick Test teams on how many runs they're scoring and that certainly won't be held against him," said Australia's Test skipper.

Bowlers, Cameron Bancroft 'clear the air' over Sandpapergate

The Cameron Bancroft ball-tampering comments sent shockwaves across Australia and the globe and it even reignited the controversy. Pat Cummins and co. in their official statement mentioned that they were disheartened that their integrity was being questioned once again by some journalists and cricket experts. Telling about the bowlers, Paine said, "Their mood was fine, I think they've spoken to (Bancroft), cleared the air there and I think everyone's looking forward to moving on. We're all grown men and those guys have made contact with each other and sorted it out."

Cameron Bancroft ball-tampering comments

The 28-year-old batsman's comments have forced the buried skeletons to rise from their grave after three long years. According to reports, Cricket Australia’s integrity team has reached out to the right-handed batsman seeking more information on the issue. As per reports, Cricket Australia is willing to re-investigate the issue if provided with more evidence. Bancroft, in his latest interview with The Guardian, had suggested that Australian bowlers knew about the ploy of using sandpaper beforehand.

