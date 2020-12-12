Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 FBA Vs BDH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Fortune Barishal and Beximco Dhaka lock horns in the 20th and final league match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and starts at 5:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the FBA vs BDH live streaming, FBA vs BDH squads, and other details of the game.

Points Table of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 after Matchday 9.#BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/BNiTIBEeCC — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 11, 2020

Saturday's match will be an extremely important game for both the teams as they look for a win. Beximco Dhaka will be more confident walking into the match as they have already qualified for the semi finals. Their opponents, Fortune Barishal are unfortunately at the bottom of the table. However, a win for them will shake the table up and give them a pass to qualify for the semi-finals too.

FBA vs BDH squads

Fortune Barishal

Tamim Iqbal (c), Abu Jayed, Abu Sayeem, Afif Hossain, Aminul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Kamrul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mehidy Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy

Beximco Dhaka

Abu Hider, Akbar Ali, Mehidi Hasan Rana, Mohammad Naim, Muktar Ali, Musfiqur Rahim, Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Pinak Ghosh, Robiul Islam Robi, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Yasir Ali

How to watch Bangladesh T20 League live in India?

Fans can watch Bangladesh T20 League live telecast on DSport. Users can also catch the FBA vs BDH live streaming on cricketgateway and rabbitholebd. Fans can also access the FBA vs BDH live scores by visiting the Twitter page of Bangladesh Cricket.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: Pitch and Weather report

According to AccuWeather, heavy cloud cover is expected to be over at Dhaka during the match. However, the chances of rain are very slim at just 10 percent. Fans will likely see both the teams play a full match and bowl their full quota of overs. Temperatures during the game are expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

The 22-yard strip at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium seems pretty balanced. However, it seems to be favoring the bowlers during the second innings of the game. Pacers are expected to extract some pace and bounce as previous results have seen the team batting first getting a competitive edge. With the cloudy conditions, the batsman will find it difficult to play the long shot. We expect the toss winning captain to choose to bat first

FBA vs BDH match prediction

We predict a win for Beximco Dhaka who looks to be a better-settled team brimming with confidence coming into the match.

