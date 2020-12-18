Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final GKH Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Gemcon Khulna will go up against Gazi Group Chattogram in the final match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, 2020. The GKH vs GGC match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 pm IST from the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on December 18. Here are the GKH vs GGC live streaming details, how to watch the Bangladesh T20 League final live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Final match of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020



Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna#GGCvGK #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/6nApiltbdK — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 18, 2020

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GKH vs GGC preview

Expect a high octane clash as the top two teams of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram clash in the finale of the tournament on Friday. Both teams have had been highly successful in the league, with Gemcon pipping their fellow finalists by 47 runs in the first qualifier to make it to the finals. Gazi Group Chattogram made a quick comeback in the second qualifier to set up their finals meeting with Gemcon Khulna.

Gazi Group bulldozed past Beximco Dhaka, winning their Qualifier 2 meeting by a massive 47 runs. GGC cleaned up Beximco for just 116 runs, courtesy of some brilliance by Mustafizur Rahman who ended the match with figures of 3-3. Before their Q1 loss to Gemcon Khulna, GGC had defeated them in both their league stage games, so it's anyone's guess who wins this time around.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GKH vs GGC squads

Gemcon Khulna squad: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan(w), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah(c), Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shamim Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Anamul Haque, Nazmul Islam, Salman Hossain , Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain

Gazi Group Chattogram squad: Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun(c), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Ruyel Miah

Bangabandhu T20 Cup live in India: GKH vs GGC live streaming details

Fans can watch the Bangladesh T20 League final live on DSport in India. The GKH vs GGC final can also be streamed live on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. For GKH vs GGC live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media accounts website.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup: GKH vs GGC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Dhaka has been of some assistance to both, bowlers and batsmen. The Q1 match between the same sides saw a high score of 210 with 17 wickets falling. Scores have generally trended high, in the 150-170 range in the later half of the tournament, so the team winning the toss could look to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain at any time during the day today meaning we can expect an interrupted finals encounter. The weather for the match will be sunny, with a temperature of 23°C and humidity of 42%.

