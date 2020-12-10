Bangabandhu T20 Cup FBA Vs GGC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Fortune Barisal will face Gazi Group Chattogram in the 18th match of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup on Thursday, December 10. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FBA vs GGC live streaming info, how to watch FBA vs GGC live in India and where to catch the FBA vs GGC live scores.

Bangladesh T20 League live: FBA vs GGC live streaming info and preview

FBA, after losing three consecutive matches, finally bounced back to register a win in the previous match versus Minister Group Rajshahi. They came out victorious after chasing a 200 plus target with two overs to spare The win is certainly a confidence booster for the side while coming into this match.

Revised Fixture of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 #BangabandhuT20Cup pic.twitter.com/6fFHfKOkPu — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 9, 2020

GGC started the tournament with four consecutive wins before they lost to Beximco Dhaka by 7 runs which halted their winning run. They bounced back to win their previous match versus Gemcon Khulna by 3 wickets, which will certainly give them some confidence while taking on FBA in the upcoming match. A mouthwatering clash is on cards.

FBA vs GGC live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be cloudy during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 70% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Bangladesh T20 League live: FBA vs GGC pitch report

The 22-yard strip will be helpful for batting even in second innings with target being chase down easily. With the pitch still looking balanced, batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

FBA vs GGC live streaming: FBA vs GGC squads

FBA Squad: Saif Hassan, Tamim Iqbal(c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Abu Sayeem, Aminul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam

GGC Squad: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Mithun(wk/c), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan

FBA vs GGC live streaming: FBA vs GGC live scores

The FBA vs GGC live match will be televised live on DSport. Fans catch the FBA vs GGC live streaming on the Cricketgateway and Rabbitholebd YouTube channels. The FBA vs GGC live scores will be available on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's social media handles and website.

Image Source: Bangladesh Cricket Website

